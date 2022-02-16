Virginia House of Delegates passes bill requiring at least one school resource or security officer in schools

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill on school security.

Sponsored by Virginia Beach Del. Karen Greenhalgh (R), House Bill 873 would require Virginia schools to employ at least one school resource officer or school security officer in elementary and secondary schools.

The bill passed along party lines with a vote of 52-48.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted that he is "proud" of the bill's passage.

It will now head to the Virginia Senate for discussion.

This comes after high-profile shootings at local schools in recent months, including at Heritage High School and Menchville High School, both in Newport News.

