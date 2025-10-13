Virginia musician finds healing through music while battling stage 4 cancer

RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Golden has been pursuing acoustic blues music for 15 years in Richmond, leaving his mark on the river city's music scene. But at the beginning of this year, the singer-songwriter received life-changing news that would test his resilience in ways he never imagined.

"I went to the doctor, I was short of breath," Golden said.

What started as a routine check-up quickly turned serious when doctors discovered his left lung had collapsed due to fluid buildup.

"The doctor listened to my chest, he ordered an X-ray and a CT scan, and he told me that my left lung had been halfway collapsed for maybe some time, there's fluid around my lung. They get the fluid tested and they found out it was cancer. Stage four," Golden said.

The diagnosis revealed a rare form of cancer located in his abdomen, one that presents significant challenges for treatment.

"It's causing all sorts of problems and it's kind of difficult to get rid of. There's no cure for it. Just ongoing treatment for as long as I can handle it," Golden said.

The extensive treatments take their toll on the guitarist, dramatically changing his daily life and ability to perform.

"It's just the new normal, you know? Right now, I'm in treatment every three weeks and I only feel good maybe five or six days a month," Golden said.

Despite the physical challenges, Golden continues to find solace and healing through his music. The acoustic blues player, who considers himself "a torch bearer of a lot of this music in the communities that play it still," refuses to let cancer silence his sound.

"It's healing me and it feels amazing, but also I'm really proud to just see that others are going to hear it and be moved by it," Golden said.

Golden is working to maintain some sense of normalcy amid the chaos of his diagnosis and treatment.

"Now that I'm kind of more or less used to that, I'm trying to find ways to play some music, get out and see some music and try to find some normality in all the chaos," Golden said.

The Richmond Folk Festival has become a particularly meaningful venue for Golden during this challenging time. Former and current band mates joined him on stage Sunday in a show of support.

"Even more so than just the feeling I get from performing a show is like no other," Golden said.

The energy and community support at the festival provides Golden with motivation to continue his musical journey.

"Such an energy under that tent every year. Everyone comes out and sees the amazing lineup. Not just myself and my bands, but everyone else that we've got on there," Golden said.

Though the stage may not be the largest he's performed on, it represents one of the most important performances of his career. Fellow musicians have rallied around Golden, trading songs and dedicating sets to support him in his ongoing fight with cancer.

For Golden, the mission he started when he moved to Richmond 10 years ago remains unfinished, driving him to continue creating music despite his diagnosis.

"It still doesn't feel real because I haven't finished the mission that I started 10 years ago when I moved here," Golden said.

The support from the music community has deeply moved Golden, reinforcing his belief in the power of music to connect and heal.

"I'm still working towards what I feel like what I think I can become. For people to feel that I've touched them in any sort of way and be so moved to come play my music and celebrate me is incredible, I really can't describe it," Golden said.

Golden's philosophy remains simple yet profound: "If you have something that's in you, figure out a way to get it out."

His determination to continue making music serves as both personal therapy and inspiration to others facing their own challenges.

"It's really gratifying to work on something and see yourself get better," Golden said.

