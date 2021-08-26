Virginia reports first COVID-19 death of child under age 10 in Northern Region

RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced Thursday that a child between the ages of 0 and 9 in the Northern Region of the state has died from COVID-19 has died.

This is the first reported death of a child in this area, which includes Alexandria, Arlington County, Fairfax County, Fairfax (City), Falls Church, Loudoun County, Manassas (City), Manassas Park and Prince William County.

VDH officials say they will not disclose any further information about the child to protect their privacy and out of respect for their family.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this child for their tragic loss,” said State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A. “Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country, and it spreads more easily from one person to another. We urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them. Everyone aged 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated is encouraged to do so as soon as possible.”

Earlier this month, the state health department confirmed a child in the Eastern Region of Virginia died due to COVID-19 complications. The victim, 17-year-old Schwanda Corprew, was from the Tidewater Gardens neighborhood of Norfolk and attended Booker T. Washington High School. She was the first reported death of a child in the Eastern Region with COVID-19 in Virginia.

To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, VDH officials encourage everyone to:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine when it is available to you or your children. To locate a free vaccine near you, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov/.

Wear a mask in indoor public settings, even if you are fully vaccinated. Virginia is currently experiencing high levels of COVID-19 spread.

Practice physical distancing. Maintain at least 6 feet of space between yourself and others.

Avoid large gatherings, crowds, and indoor spaces with poor ventilation (airflow).

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in public spaces; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, get tested.

Avoid contact with sick people.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

For more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.