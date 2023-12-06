Virginia State Police crack down on skilled games with tip-line

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police are cracking down on businesses and people who are operating illegal gaming systems, including skilled gaming machines. Police are encouraging people to report illegal activities through a tip-line.

State Police say they’ve already received around 12 complaints through their gaming tip-line for businesses still operating the games after a ban was reinstated on the machines last month.

"We receive number of tips regarding several different gaming activities in the Commonwealth," Sergeant Kevin Jones with Virginia State Police said.

Virginia State Police Sergeant Kevin Jones says some of those complaints reported are for Hampton Roads businesses.

"We are working collectively with our local law enforcement partners and each local Commonwealth attorney office," Jones said.

State Police say if you’re caught playing one of the games, it’s a Class 1 misdemeanor.

If someone is caught operating and running a skilled gaming machine, police say that is a felony.

The owner of Mona Lisa’s says he turned off and turned around these skilled games after the ban was reinstated.

"If state police can’t do their jobs themselves, why do you have to have innocent people going into businesses," Posilero said.

Tommy Posilero, the owner of Mona Lisa’s says the skilled games brought in a lot of business. He says he’s not a fan of the tip-line.

"Follow the rules and you have nothing to worry about," Posilero said. "But to have somebody walking in to tip state police that you’re doing something illegal is a waste of time. I think it’s bogus."

State Police say they are working with local law enforcement departments to enforce the ban on skilled games. Anyone looking to report a tip can call 833-889-2300.