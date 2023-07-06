Voluntary manslaughter trial begins for former Portsmouth police officer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The voluntary manslaughter trial began Wednesday for a former Portsmouth police officer in connection to the officer-involved shooting that killed Willie Marable in 2018 on Navajo Trail.

Vincent McClean was indicted in March in connection to the events that led to Marable's death.

Police responded to the report of a home invasion, and when they arrived they encountered two suspects, a man and a woman who were armed.

Police say they gave them commands, but Marable didn't listen. That's when police shot and killed him.

During a court hearing in March, prosecutors said that McClean was among the first officers to arrive on scene after Marable was shot.

Prosecutors also said Marable had a chance of surviving his injuries, but that McClean had failed to render aid and had showed "deliberate indifference."

If convicted, McClean could face up to 10 years in prison.

