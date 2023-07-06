Watch Now
News

Actions

Voluntary manslaughter trial begins for former Portsmouth police officer

Vincent McClean mugshot
Portsmouth Sheriff's Office
Vincent McClean
Vincent McClean mugshot
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 22:22:57-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The voluntary manslaughter trial began Wednesday for a former Portsmouth police officer in connection to the officer-involved shooting that killed Willie Marable in 2018 on Navajo Trail.

Vincent McClean was indicted in March in connection to the events that led to Marable's death.

Police responded to the report of a home invasion, and when they arrived they encountered two suspects, a man and a woman who were armed.

Police say they gave them commands, but Marable didn't listen. That's when police shot and killed him.

During a court hearing in March, prosecutors said that McClean was among the first officers to arrive on scene after Marable was shot.

Prosecutors also said Marable had a chance of surviving his injuries, but that McClean had failed to render aid and had showed "deliberate indifference."

If convicted, McClean could face up to 10 years in prison.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV