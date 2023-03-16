Volunteer cleanup effort to clear Rodanthe house collapse debris

RODANTHE, N.C. — The public is invited to participate in a volunteer cleanup effort on the beach in Rodanthe where a house collapsed.

The National Park Service (NPS) staff and Cape Hatteras National Seashore will be present to help organize and coordinate the cleanup project.

Volunteers will help clear the debris from a one-story home that collapsed in the area. The debris has migrated as for as 21 miles from the collapse site, according to Seashore.

If you’re interested in participating, please read the following details, as provided by NPS:



Date: Thursday, March 16

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Dare County’s Rodanthe Public Beach Access, 23732 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe

Supplies will be provided for this organized effort to help National Park Service staff clean up small debris.

Much of the wood pieces that have washed up on the beach have exposed nails, so all volunteers are encouraged to wear thick-soled footwear.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Individuals who plan to clean the beach either before or after these events should place garbage bags and debris well above the high tide line to ensure the items don’t get washed back into the ocean.

