"We really need to keep her picture out there." Volunteers search through the weekend for missing 15-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. - Nearly a dozen volunteers gathered near Kadence Morrell's driveway, Sunday, with another day of searching ahead of them.

It had been 11 days since anyone had seen the 15-year-old.

“We really need to keep her picture out there, we need to keep her message out there and who she is," said Keitra Coleman, who, with Amber Davis, founded Hear Their Voices.

Sunday was the latest search headed up by the grassroots group, focusing on the route from Morrell's home in the Lafayette-Winona neighborhood to a Food Lion she'd been known to visit at Tidewater and Cromwell Drives, a little less than a mile away.

Searchers brought with them a stack of flyers with recent photos of Kadence covering the front.

One of the volunteers also brought a dog trained for searches.

Coleman says the situation hits close to home for her in that Kadence reminds her of her daughter because of similar interests like cosplay and anime.

"With anime and opening up to those types of things, you meet a lot of different people and it also opens up and broadens your horizons online," said Coleman.

And that's a big part of the concern.

Hear Their Voices tells News 3 that it, along with Kadence's parents, is communicating with Norfolk Police throughout the search. The FBI has also been involved several days.

Anyone with information about Kadence's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.