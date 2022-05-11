Volunteers invited to help clean-up OBX beach after 2 homes collapse

MANTEO, N.C. — Two homes collapsed in one day in Rodanthe, N.C., at the Cape Hatteras Nation Seashore.

Both homes collapsed into the ocean, causing a lot of debris as seen below.

Now, the public is invited to help Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff clean up some of the collapsed house debris at drop-in volunteer events.

The events will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13. All four volunteer events are scheduled to begin at the Outer Banks KOA Resort, 25099 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe, N.C.

Supplies will be provided to volunteers by the National Park Service. They are suggested to wear thick-soled shoes because many of the wood pieces have exposed nails. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

If planning to clean up the beach after or before the scheduled events, then they should place garbage bags and debris well above the high tide line to ensure the items don’t get washed back into the ocean.

If not currently on Hatteras Island, click here prior to traveling to events to check road closures. At this time, N.C. Highway 12 between the Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe is closed.

A contractor has also been hired by the owners of the collapsed houses and is actively cleaning up debris near the sites of the fallen houses and along miles of beach. The Seashore is also bringing in a National Park Service cleanup team through its regional office.

More volunteer events will be announced soon.

