Beach erosion a primary factor for Outer Banks homes collapsing, National Park Service officials say

Posted at 1:25 PM, May 11, 2022
RODANTHE, N.C. - News 3 is asking questions about two Outer Banks homes recently collapsing.

Officials with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore Organization confirmed with News 3 the homes in Rodanthe collapsed.

As of 12:30 p.m., NCDOT officials tweeted NC-12 remains closed from Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe, and crews continue to clear the road and reconstruct protective berms and dunes.

News 3 Anchor Zak Dahlheimer is talking with homeowners who caught on camera one house collapsing into the ocean. He also talked with Cape Hatteras National Seashore Organization officials about why this is happening, and what the expectations are for others living nearby.

