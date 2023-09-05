Vote on new Smithfield residential, consumer space development expected Tuesday

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield City Council is expected to vote on the rezoning application for the "Grange at 10 Main" development at Tuesday's meeting.

The council tabled the discussion at the last meeting.

The development includes more than 50 single-family dwellings, more than 200 apartments, 34 attached residential dwellings and five cottages.

Included in the development would be a market, restaurant, hotel and office spaces.

With some excited for the future and others concerned about traffic and school capacity, the development has caused some tension in the city.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Smithfield Center and is open to everyone.