VSP reports nearly 160 DUI/DUID arrests statewide during holidays

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia State Police said troopers made nearly 160 DUI or DUID arrests during the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

Between Dec. 22, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, VSP said they made 158 arrests across the state.

Hampton police told News 3 they made five arrests between Dec. 29 and Jan. 1.

There was one DUI arrest in York County between Christmas and New Year's Day.

Officers in Newport News had four DUI arrests during New Year's Day weekend.

Edenton's police chief said there were no DUI arrests. He credits social media posts from the police department that encourage people to make responsible decisions.

"By putting things on social media and reinforcement, up into the holidays, we didn't get we didn't come across anyone that was under the influence," Chief Henry King, Jr. "I’d like to be able to share with our citizens what we're about to do, before we do it.”

