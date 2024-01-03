2024 Health Checklist: Taking care of yourself in the new year

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. — We hear the phrase “new year, new you” all the time, but when it comes to our health, taking care of ourselves is much more than a slogan. I sat down with a local physician to highlight what we should be keeping in check as we start a brand new year.

While avoiding annual physicals or ignoring recommended screenings is easier than staying on top of our health and wellness, it can be detrimental. Dr. Brant Thomas with Lifeway Family Physicians is a longtime practitioner in Virginia Beach. I stole a few minutes of his time to ask what should be on our overall health checklist in 2024.

He first discussed what women between the ages of 18 and 35 should prioritize. Dr. Brant Thomas explained, “Cervical cancer screening is by far the most important thing for a young woman because cervical cancer is a viral illness. It’s a transmitted infection. So, that’s why you want to get the HPV vaccine, but you also want to be screened because that’s the most common problem.”

I asked about men in that same age range. He said, “As far as screening, testicular self-exam is about the only thing that’s really recommended... This is where you’re forming habits that are going to take you into adulthood and if you’re eating poor food, you’re not exercising, you’re not getting proper sleep. Sleep deprivation is a huge problem in the United States. Getting your rest is so important.”

It can be easier said than done, but getting seven to eight hours every night is best.

Okay, so what about those of us who are, shall we say, more mature? Dr. Thomas told me, “When we look at people over 50, you’re looking at cancer, and you’re looking at cardiovascular disease as your major problem areas.”

He added for those who smoke, lung cancer screenings are recommended. He also recommended annual mammograms for women over age 40 and a first colonoscopy should be on the calendar for both genders at 45. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, so visiting a dermatologist is a priority for men and women, and men over 45 should be screened for prostate cancer.

I also wanted to know about yearly blood panels because I, admittedly, started those much later than I should have. He explained, “It’s great to start somewhere in your 20s and 30s to get a baseline, to get a blood count, to get a metabolic panel and look at your liver, kidneys, glucose, blood sugar and then cholesterol and triglycerides. We call those lipids or fats in your body.”

Those numbers are important because, if high, they can be an indicator of heart disease. Cardiovascular disease and diabetes, as well as prediabetes, are widespread health problems in our region. Keeping tabs on those issues is certainly on the list.

“The glucose and your metabolism is starting to change in your 20s and 30s and may not show up until you’re 50 or 60,” said Dr. Thomas.

Family history is an important factor here. Other signs to be on the lookout for include weight increase, especially in the mid-section, and triglycerides above 100. Also, having a good idea of where your blood pressure sits should not be overlooked, but what’s the best way to do that?

“The easiest thing is actually to go to the drugstore or pharmacy and use the automatic cuffs," Dr. Thomas said. "They’re pretty decent, and they give you a ballpark reading. Do it at least once a year if you’re healthy, but if you have high blood pressure running in your family, you ought to be doing it at least once a quarter.”

The blood pressure goal is 120 over 80. Dr. Thomas encourages healthy eating, such as the Mediterranean plan, and physical exercise to assist in preventing problems like heart disease.

“The national recommendations are to get 150 minutes of cardio, you know, moderately intense exercise per week,” he said.

Some weight training, core, flexibility and balance exercises can also help us as we get older. It’s the closest thing we have to the fountain of youth.

Finally, I asked Dr. Thomas if he had any sort of resolution for the new year.

“My New Year’s resolution is: love people as much as I can. You know, when you’re loving people, that’s when you’re flourishing. No matter what your health is inside with your body, if your soul is good, you’re going to be good,” shared Dr. Thomas.

Make 2024 the year to take care of yourself. It’s important not only for you, but for the people who love you. Begin checking off important screenings for your health and well-being.