"We are being killed for trying to be ourselves:" Norfolk church honors victims of fatal transphobic violence

NORFOLK, Va. — Every year, people are killed because of their gender identity. Meanwhile, others struggling with their identity die from suicide.

On Monday, lives were honored on Transgender Day of Remembrance.

According to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, 33 transgender people were killed across the U.S. in the last 12 months. Since 2013, 335 lives were taken.

Tracey Swinarsky is a trans woman living in Norfolk. She believes many incidents go unreported. This is why she brought Transgender Day of Remembrance to Hampton Roads 19 years ago.

"We still are getting killed just for who we are, even in 2023," said Swinarsky. "It shouldn't happen to anybody. Nobody should be killed just for living their life."

While transphobic acts of violence have taken many innocent lives, suicide has also been a problem in transgender communities.

Swinarsky says she knew she was the opposite gender most of her life, but she struggled with being her true self and often thought of taking her own life.

"I remember being in a psych hospital, and I was getting lots of calls from people," said Swinarsky. "Other patients around me weren't and questioned why I wanted to kill myself if I had so many people who loved me."

According to the National Institute of Health, 82% of transgender people considered killing themselves and 40% attempted it. The highest rate of suicide is among transgender youth.

Reverend Mark Byrd of "New Life Metropolitan Church" says Transgender Day of Remembrance is not only to remember the lives taken too soon, it's to remind those in the community that they are loved.

"Many of our folks in the transgender gender, non-binary, gender fluid community are alienated," said Byrd. "They're left out they're discriminated in so many ways in addition to honoring the lives of those who have been murdered by violence."

Swinarsky says it's important to never be afraid or ashamed of who you are

"We all lose something when you transition but, I've gained so much more just being me," said Swinarsky.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, there are resources for help. One option is the suicide and crisis lifeline. Dial 9-8-8. For more information, click the link here.

