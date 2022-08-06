'We cannot forget the people of Ukraine;' Hampton Roads organizations continue relief efforts in Ukraine

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As Ukraine continues its fight for freedom, two Hampton Roads organizations remain on the front lines.

"We cannot forget the people of Ukraine, we can't turn our eyes, we can't look the other way," said Gary Leblanc, the CEO of Mercy Chefs. "It is a human catastrophe of immeasurable proportions. I can't write a story or find words that can convey the brokenness of the people in Ukraine."

Nearly six months into Russia's war on Ukraine, Mercy Chefs and Operation Blessing continue aiding the country and its refugees.

"Our efforts haven't stopped in Ukraine at all," said Mason Pigue, the director of humanitarian relief for Operation Blessing. "People are still suffering and they're going to continue to suffer... This war is nowhere close to being done."

Operation Blessing is based out of Virginia Beach and has groups currently posted on the Medyka border of Ukraine and Poland. Now, the organization says they are moving efforts into Warsaw, Poland as the number of refugees continues to increase.

"Millions of Ukrainians have come across the border and it flooded the areas with need, so it caused a shortage of product," Pigue explained.

The organization says they only have about a days worth of supplies on hand at any given time, as their main priority is getting items into the hands of those in need.

And as winter approaches, Operation Blessing is working to find ways to collect blankets and other winter items.

"There's going to be a shifting need for blankets as well as for stoves and fuel for the stoves," Pigue said.

Mercy Chefs is a nonprofit based in Portsmouth. They say they have already served about 3 million pounds of food, which equates to about 4.5 million meals.

But demand doesn't seem to be slowing down. The organization says right now orphanages are seeing about double the amount of children looking for shelter.

"Every day we find a new refugee site that we help support, whether it's a church or a business," LeBlanc said. "We're doing everything we can to keep up with demand, but it's overwhelming."

Mercy Chefs is facing a shortage of truck drivers and inflation is driving up food costs. But they're still finding ways to put a smile on Ukrainian kids' faces through little things, like fresh strawberries.

"The look on the kids' faces, kids who have been in shelters and basements for months now, to get those strawberries was incredible," LeBlanc said.

Both organizations say that Hampton Roads is playing a major role in providing relief to the Ukrainian people.

"We honestly feel like this is where God wants us, as this is where we're going to be," Pigue said.

"Hampton Roads can be really proud," LeBlanc said. "It's people from Hampton Roads that are leading the charge. Those are people in our warehouse, running the trucks, buying the food. Hampton Roads is there making a tangible impact in Ukraine."

Both Mercy Chefs and Operation Blessing say they plan to stay in Ukraine through 2023, but cannot provide the aid necessary without donations.

You can donate to Mercy Chefs here and Operation Blessing here. Money goes towards relief efforts, including food and hygiene supplies.