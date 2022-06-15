‘We need to elect leaders willing to work together’: Portsmouth mayor on how to unite city, move forward

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover says he’s doing his best to unite the city and move it forward, adding, “We need to elect leaders willing to work together for the best interest of all citizens of Portsmouth.”

During a heated city council meeting Tuesday night, council members, in a 4-3 vote, appointed former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman to be the next city manager.

The mayor adjourned the meeting early after bickering among council members and threats of removal of Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and councilman Dr. Mark Whitaker. The pair, along with councilmen Paul Battle and Christopher Woodard, also voted in favor of Chapman’s appointment.

Glover said Whitaker has called a special meeting for Thursday, June 16 at 5 p.m. to go over details of Chapman’s new contract. At 6 p.m. the non-agenda speakers who signed up to speak Tuesday night will have their chance to take the podium.

Chapman will start in her new role on June 22. She will have a salary of $200,000.