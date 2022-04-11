'We want him to be proud of his home'; VB mayor wants Pharrell to bring SITW festival back to city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Something in the Water festival is back, just not in Hampton Roads

The news dropped over the weekend by rapper and Virginia Beach native Pusha-T. He’s a close friend of the music festival’s founder and fellow Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams.

Pusha-T recently appeared on Showtime’s Desus & Mero show announcing the music festival will be held in Washington, D.C.

Last year, Pharrell said he would not bring the event back to Virginia Beach after the shooting death of his cousin by a Virginia Beach police officer in March 2021.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said he plans to reach out to Pharrell soon to convince him to bring the festival back to his hometown.

“It’s important that we as a city and me in particular, extend the olive branch to Pharrell,” he said. “This is his home. We want him to be proud of his home. We want to feel welcomed and everybody he is associated with.”

News 3 has reached out to Pharrell’s team for more details about the festival’s move to D.C. and are waiting to hear back.

Related: Va. Beach mayor says he plans to reach out to Pharrell in hopes of SITW returning as he reflects on College Beach Weekend