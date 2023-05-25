Weather could put a damper on Memorial Day weekend plans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Windy and cool conditions at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront may put a damper on some plans for Memorial Day weekend.

News 3 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey said the highest wind gust recorded Thursday at nearby Naval Air Station Oceana was 32 mph and would likely be similar at the Oceanfront.

Red flags were being flown at lifeguard stands on Thursday.

Tom Gill, president of Virginia Beach Ocean Rescue said, “The red flag for us means number one: dangerous surf, and anytime you see that flag flying at the lifeguard stand or you look at the ocean and think it looks really angry, you should probably consider checking with a lifeguard and make sure they are good with you going in the water or what the restrictions are.”

Gill added that on Thursday, no swimming was allowed at the beach and that lifeguards were not on the stands, rather patrolling on ATVs and trucks to make sure no one was getting into the water.

The red flags might need to be up for several upcoming days, according to Gill.

“It’s still going to be somewhat dangerous because anytime we see it after a storm comes through, lots of heavy surf, the sandbars are all broken down in different places and we can find a lot of rip currents in those areas,” Gill explained.