What can be done to curb gun violence? CDC to issue report Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va - It's a question many are asking these days: what can be done to help stop gun violence?

On Tuesday afternoon, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control will issue a report looking into what can be done and at some of the figures behind gun violence.

Nationwide, the CDC says there's been a 35-percent increase in the gun homicide rate with 2020 seeing the highest numbers in more than two decades.

Gun violence, like the rest of the country, has been an issue in Hampton Roads. Local mayors met last week to continue discussions on how the region can work together to address gun violence.

