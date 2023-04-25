What to know before renting a home ahead of Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With thousands of people heading to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water, there are different options on where people can stay.

MORE: Something in the Water: Parking, traffic, lineup, shuttle info & more

For those who don't want to take the traditional route of booking a hotel, short-term rentals are an appealing option, but before you can cash in, there are some rules you need to know.

News 3

MORE: Planning ahead for Something in the Water

Some people, like Eammon Mundy, are opening their homes. He's been managing a short-term rental for four years at the Oceanfront.

News 3 Eammon Mundy, Virgnia Beach short-term rental host

"It brings a lot of great opportunity," he said. "We just renovated it."

He's been booked months out, all in advance of the Something in the Water festival.

"Something in the Water brings in a lot of traffic," Mundy said. "A lot of people are coming here from up north, south—all over the U.S. So luckily, we're able to increase our rates a decent amount."

Mundy said he can charge about $800 a night for by being right at the Oceanfront, just minutes away from the festival.

TIMELINE: Something in the Water’s return to Virginia Beach

As of Monday, there were still a few listings available.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer said there are quite a few regulations outside of certain areas. Two years ago, Virginia Beach City Council proposed short-term rentals only be allowed in three areas: the north end, the Oceanfront and Sandbridge.

News 3 Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer

Sandbridge, however, follows a different part of the law, allowing property owners more leeway in listing their properties.

"We look at things like parking and things of that nature," Dyer said. "Obviously, we don't want to go into an established neighborhood, and sometimes people bring a family...will bring five cars and disrupt the neighborhood."

Meanwhile, Mundy said being a host is worthwhile to earn big bucks.

But it's a lengthy process involving the city's approval.

"You have to go through what's called the conditional use permit which involves you checking in with your neighbors," he said. "They have to give you approval for you to come in and they have to okay it, and that can be difficult."

Those found illegally operating a short-term rental could face a hefty fine.

City leaders said police will patrol short-term rental areas, addressing safety and occupancy concerns.

If you're interested in managing a short-term lease, click or tap here.