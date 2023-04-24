Planning ahead for Something in the Water

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Something in the Water music festival will take over the Virginia Beach Oceanfront from April 28-30. Already, crews are setting up tents and stages.

Law enforcement has been preparing for months.

“We’re going to have in excess of 100 sheriff’s deputies augmenting the Virginia Beach Police and working different places for security there at the Oceanfront, and we are really excited to be involved and providing a safe environment for all citizens that come to enjoy the concert,” stated Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy and City Councilman Rocky Holcomb.

He also urges locals and visitors to have a plan.

Drivers with rideshares or anyone dropping off are asked to do so at 966 Jefferson Avenue between the Sports Center and the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

According to the Something in the Water festival website, pre-paid shuttle service will be available at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater. Gates will open at 11:00 each day and shuttles start running at noon. It says the last shuttle leaves the festival site one hour after the music ends Friday-Sunday.

For a list of what you can or can’t bring, click here.

To receive texts and updates, text SITW to 67283.