Oceanfront businesses, crews prepare for Something in the Water festival crowds

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Preparations are underway for Pharrell Williams' Something in the Water music festival which is returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront April 28-30.

RELATED: A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Jonas Brothers & more set to perform at Something in the Water

On the sand near 2nd Street Thursday, crews were moving around equipment including staging. There was also additional fencing along the boardwalk.

Angela Bohon, WTKR

Nearby businesses are preparing for crowds.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

“I’m very excited that the festival is coming back here, you know,” said Mary Ghattas, owner of The Sweet Spot ice cream shop. “I think Pharrell is giving us a great opportunity and it puts Virginia Beach on the map.”

The Virginia Beach Restaurant Association has created a citywide event called “Something on the Menu” where restaurants are creating special dishes and drinks to celebrate the cool vibes of the festival.

MORE: Verizon beefing up service at Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water

One of those participating is Harvest Restaurant. Owner Michael Mauch says they are preparing various grab-and-go items for the menu including a Buffalo tater tot bowl. He’s excited to experience the crowds once again.

Ian Teasley/WTKR Harvest Restaurant in Virginia Beach

“We opened up April 20, 2019, one week before Something in the Water,” said Mauch. “We wanted to make sure we were open before something in the Water. We wanted to make sure we could test the waters before we tested the waters before we dove head-first into the deep end!”

Verizon crews have been at the Oceanfront recently. The company says it is installing 14 pole-mounted small cell sites along the boardwalk to make sure everyone can stay connected.

RELATED: Verizon beefing up service at Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water

Verizon beefing up service at Virginia Beach Oceanfront for Something in the Water

Something in the Water organizers have not released a detailed schedule to the public.

Stay with News 3 for updates.