What you should know about heat safety during Memorial Day weekend in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — It's starting to feel a little like summer here in Hampton Roads. Many people are spending their holiday weekend in Downtown Norfolk, and with high temperatures, it's important to take precaution.

Tourists, commuters and joggers will soon notice some higher temperatures. While many are excited for warmer weather, News 3 caught up with a doctor who says it's important to stay safe in the heat.

While the hot weather is exciting, if you are planning to beat the heat, there are some safety tips to keep in mind.

One of them is staying hydrated.

"We're going to share this water, then we're going to get another one and another one," said Chris, a Patriotic Festival attendee.

It sounds like water will be Chris's new best friend, but that's certainly a good thing. One local doctor tells us people are at much greater risk of the effects from extreme heat.

"What were looking for in this time of season is heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion is where you get nausea, vomiting; you may feel a little under the weather, like dizzy," said family practitioner Dr. Ryan Light with Greenbrier Family Medicine.

Another big concern is potential heat strokes. Dr. Light says things to be aware of are throbbing headaches, no longer sweating and seizure-like activities, which is major sign to call 911.

"I think a lot of people get into that situation but don't think they're in there," said Dr. Light.

This weekend, hundreds of country music fans filled the streets of Downtown Norfolk for the Patriotic Festival. Some attending say they're taking extra safety measures.

"He's in nursing school right now; I got sunscreen right here in my pocket. We're very prepared for this," said one attendee.

When it comes to protecting your kids and pets in the heat, Dr. Light says do not make the deadly mistake of leaving them in a hot car.

