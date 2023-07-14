What's next? Moving forward after fire destroys 3 Oceanfront businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three days after a three-alarm fire at 27th and Atlantic Avenue at the Oceanfront, charred pieces of furniture and building debris remained where three businesses once stood.

The rubble spilled onto the sidewalk.

One lane of Atlantic remains closed, but Assistant Fire Marshal Capt Jim Ingledue said soon, a contractor would be coming in to clear the sidewalk. Ingledue explained a fence would then be installed.

Officials met on-site Thursday to ensure progress.

“The fire department, fire marshal, code enforcement, and resort management are meeting with the owner of the property,” explained Ingledue. “We’re trying to work together to get the city property cleaned up and available.”

Ingledue added he wants to thank the community for their support.

Property owner Matthew Vakos told News 3’s Angela Bohon he hopes to rebuild as soon as possible.

The cause remains under investigation, but the Virginia Beach Fire Department has ruled it accidental.

The owner of the T-Shirt Factory said he has other stores where he can transfer his employees.

The executive director of the Virginia Beach Restaurant Association, Martha Davenport, said the owners of King of the Sea restaurant also own another restaurant and are doing what they can to support their employees.

Meantime, Davenport said she knows many Oceanfront businesses are hiring.

“We’ve got a lot of restaurants that are looking for employees, so if these displaced employees want to stay down at the Oceanfront, there is quite an opportunity for them to do so,” Davenport stated, “and they would be welcomed with open arms.”