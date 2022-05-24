Wife of man arrested in Dec. 2021 Eastern Shore homicide also charged with murder, arson

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - The wife of a man who was arrested in connection with an arson and homicide case on the Eastern Shore in Dec. 2021 has also been charged in connection with the incident.

On Dec. 4, 2021, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Chesapeake Field Office, responded to a request by the New Church Fire Department in Accomack County to investigate a suspicious fire with someone who had been found dead inside a home in the 6000 block of Lankford Highway in Oak Hall.

When officials arrived at the home, they found that the victim had a been shot in the face and had a deep laceration to the neck. The victim was identified as 62-year-old Edward Bruce Mears Jr.

On Dec. 9, 2021, Gary J. Fleig Sr., 45, was charged for his role in the homicide.

On May 16, 2022, in consultation with the Accomack County Commonwealth's Attorney J. Spencer Morgan, warrants were obtained for an accomplice based on the results of the continuing investigation.

Wendy Dawn Taylor, 46, of New Church, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, arson of an occupied dwelling, breaking and entering with intent to commit a violent felony and robbery.

State police say Taylor is Fleig's wife.

Taylor is currently incarcerated in Worcester County, Maryland, for her involvement in another criminal activity within that jurisdiction.

The criminal investigation into the Oak Hall incident is ongoing.

