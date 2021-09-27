Williamsburg's National Night Out canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Residents and law enforcement officials in Williamsburg will be staying in next month.

Williamsburg Police announced Monday that the city's National Night Out, which was scheduled for Oct. 5, has been canceled due to increasing COVID-19 risks. They hope to resume the event next year.

National Night Out, an annual event recognized throughout the country, is a time when law enforcement agencies interact with community members to build and strengthen relationships. Most cities in Hampton Roads held the event on Aug. 3.

National Night Out set for 10/5 is canceled due to increasing COVID risks. We look forward to celebrating our community together next year. Thank you to our local partners, businesses and residents who comprise the Williamsburg NNO Committee for their dedication in planning NNO. pic.twitter.com/KCZVD5sgex — Williamsburg Police (@WPD_757) September 27, 2021

