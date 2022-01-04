Winter storm brings hours of rain that floods Yorktown couple's home

YORKTOWN, Va. - Flooding in Hampton Roads comes with the downside of flooding getting into your home. That’s the case for one homeowner in Yorktown.

News 3 viewer John Spady shared with us pictures of water that got into his home after several hours of rain. The flooding caused his laundry room and garage to be submerged.

“I would say maybe an inch of water in some places. The garage did flood all the way up to the threshold coming into the house,” said Spady. “There’s a lot of trash left - everything floated in out of the creek. About a week or so of cleaning up and we’ll be in good shape.”

He says he’s been living in his home for nine years and has never seen the flooding get to that level.

