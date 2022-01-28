Woman charged in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old at Williamsburg Walgreens found incompetent to stand trial

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The suspect in the case of the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman at a Walgreens has been found incompetent to stand trial.

71-year-old Catherine Heaston was stabbed to death outside a Williamsburg Walgreens store in November.

Police said the victim appeared to arrive at Walgreens separately from the suspect, 35-year-old Williamsburg woman LaTeisha Meekins. Witnesses said the two women met outside the store and spoke before the stabbing occurred.

Police did not give a motive for the stabbing.

Meekins' competency to stand trial was evaluated by the courts. On Thursday, court officials announced they will be entering an order which finds Meekins incompetent to stand trial and orders that she receive inpatient treatment to restore her to competency.

Her next scheduled appearance in court is July 28.

