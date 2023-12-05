Woman indicted in stabbing death of father, well-known Virginia Beach dentist

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Norah Horwitz was indicted by a grand jury Monday in the stabbing death of her father, Dr. Abbey Horwitz, a well-known Virginia Beach dentist.

On June 3, Virginia Beach police responded to a call just before 9 a.m. at a home on Wren Place in the Birdneck Point neighborhood.

Officers then found 68-year-old Dr. Abbey Horwitz suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead by first responders just after 9 a.m.

According to the website for his practice, called The Art of Dentistry in Virginia Beach, Dr. Horwitz served as the President of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater and the President of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Homicide Detective Bryan Smolin testified that Horwitz said she stabbed her father because she feared that he was going to rape her.

Smolin testified Norah Horwitz told him she was cleaning out her room when she went to the kitchen to get trash bags, according to The Virginian-Pilot. He also stated that Norah told him her father, Abbey Horwitz, was standing in front of the kitchen sink where the trash bags were kept.

Smolin testified that Norah Horwitz said "excuse me" and moved toward the bags when her father made a "sexual gesture" with his hips, grabbed a knife, and "came at her," the Pilot reported.

Smolin continued to say that Norah told him she retreated to a hallway, hit her father in a "sensitive area" on his stomach, grabbed the knife from him and stabbed him on his side, according to The Virginian-Pilot.

Smolin said Norah told him she and her father battled on the floor for the knife, and when she broke free, she continued to stab her father because she claimed she still feared him.

Norah is accused of stabbing Abbey Horwitz about a 100 times in the face, head, torso and extremities. After she called 911 on the day of the stabbing, she was taken to the hospital, treated for wounds on her leg and hands, and agreed to talk to detectives.

Smolin testified Norah said her father molested her in the past and feared he was going to rape her, according to The Virginian-Pilot. Smolin said Norah told him the threat wasn't verbalized but she felt it.

During the preliminary hearing, Smolin was the only witness called.

The judge ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to the grand jury.

