WTKR to host Virginia Beach 'Let's Talk' event at Town Center

VIRGINIA BEACH — Join us on Wednesday, July 22 at Town Center Fountain Plaza in Virginia Beach for another edition in our listening series, 'Let's Talk.'

Virginia Beach neighborhood reporters John Hood and Romelo Styles will be there to meet neighbors and hear your stories, alongside anchor Anthony Sabella and meteorologist Myles Henderson.

Come on out to talk to the News 3 team and share any comments, questions or story ideas you may have — we can't wait to see you there!

What is 'Let's Talk?'

'Let's Talk' is a listening series put on by WTKR News 3, meant to make our team as accessible as possible to the community.

You see our anchors, reporters and meteorologists on air every day, but 'Let's Talk' gives you a voice. News 3's neighborhood news reporters are out there in your community every day fighting for the issues that matter most to you. Now, you can meet them and tell them first hand.

Come out to meet our team, and let's talk!

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.