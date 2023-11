YORK COUNTY, Va. — On Nov. 17, the York County Sheriff's Office was notified of an alleged assault of a 6-year-old special needs student that occurred the day prior at Mt. Vernon Elementary School.

Deputies say an investigation began immediately, and as a result, 47-year-old Elizabeth Anne Sparr, a teacher at Mt. Vernon Elementary, was arrested.

Sparr has been charged with one count of assault and battery, a class 1 misdemeanor.

