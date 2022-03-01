York County makes mask optional for students and staff, other school districts don't follow suit

NEWPORT NEWS, Va.— Schools across Hampton Roads March 1st adopted a new state law making masks optional for students across Virginia. Some school districts are choosing to extend the policy to staff, while others are continuing to keep masks requirements in place.

Following new CDC guidelines about masks and COVID-19 transmission, school leaders in York County have now made masks optional for students and staff members.

York County school leaders said the division is now considered to be on the “low level” for COVID-19 transmission, making it possible for employees to remove their masks.

James Carroll, Chief Operations Officer said "We had some changes start to happen last Thursday, and on that day CDC released a new structure for defining community transmission."

Masks are now optional for anyone inside a school building, bus or car in York County. School leaders said the division will continue to follow masking guidance for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or have tested positive for the virus.

"This represents a shift to individual responsibility and what community agencies should do and ensure" said Carroll.

However, in other school districts like Newport News and Virginia Beach they’re keeping masks required for staff, at least for now. Newport News school leaders said they are awaiting more information from the Virginia Department of Labor & Industry about employee mask use before making a decision on whether to let staff ditch their masks at work.

In the meantime all Newport News public school employees have to continue wearing masks and while it’s optional for students, they do have to wear masks on school buses in Newport News.

