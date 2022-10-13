You have just 2 minutes to escape a burning home, Fire Protection Association says

When a home catches fire, every second counts for the family inside trying to escape.

For the 2022 edition of Fire Prevention Week, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) is highlighting the theme "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape," adding that families often have two minutes or less to get out of a burning structure.

The annual week comes the same week several homes in Hampton Roads have burned and just a month after a Suffolk man lost his life from injuries sustained during a house fire.

This year marks 100 years since Fire Prevention Week began in 1922. It's always observed the week of October 9, when the Great Chicago Fire is believed to have broken out.

It also gives people time to prepare for the colder months when the Red Cross says it responds to more fires.

For Fire Prevention Week, the NFPA suggests families take two steps now to help ensure safety if flames break out:

1. Designate the first Saturday of each month as "Smoke Alarm Saturday." Test smoke alarms to make sure they're working and if you hear a "chirp," know that the battery needs to be replaced.

2. Develop a Home Fire Escape Plan and practice it twice a year. Draw a map of your home with two ways to escape each room, through a door and a window, and make sure escape routes are always left clear.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, Virginia has seen more than 40 fire-related deaths so far in 2022. North Carolina has seen more than 60.