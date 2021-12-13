Young Terrace community reacts to latest shooting that injuries one woman

NORFOLK, Va - Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday evening in the 500 block of Nicholson Street of the Young Terrace community.

One Young Terrace resident says she's become desensitized to the crime in the neighborhood.

"We were watching TV and I told my children to duck because it sounded like it was right in front of us," a Young Terrace resident tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Lekeisha Files and her three kids were on the couch when they dropped to the floor after hearing gunshots Saturday night.

Police tell News 3 a woman was shot on Nicholson Street in the Young Terrance community. Three women were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries who is in stable condition and two with minor injuries who were not shot but sustained injuries from glass and shrapnel.

"It sounded like an automatic. I couldn’t even count the gunshots. It was tragic. It was dramatic," Lekeisha Files said, a Young Terrace resident.

Files has three kids ranging from ages sixteen to seven 7 years old. She says she doesn’t feel safe going outside.

"We’re not safe. It’s not safe outside, our children cannot play. We can’t come outside, we can’t go to the park. It’s always something happening that’s dealing with shooting," Files said.

Bilal Muhammed with the Stop the Violence team is calling for the community to come together.

"No longer can we sit back and allow this take of violence take place in our own neighborhood. Our neighborhood should be a place of sacredness, enjoyment," Muhammed said, the President of Stop the Violence Team.

Files has been living in Young Terrace since 2018 and says she’s become desensitized to crime in Young Terrace.

"It’s way too common," Files tells News 3's Leondra Head.

Norfolk Police tell News 3 they are investigating the shooting incident that sent three women to the hospital. Several Young Terrace residents say they want crime to be addressed in the neighborhood.