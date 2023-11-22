Volunteer who's struggled financially gives back through Holiday Helpers program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Alexine Jones knows what it’s like to struggle financially.

“I came here to Regent University as single mom with two toddler aged children,” says Jones.

That was 15 years ago, but she remembers being strapped for money with two little ones expecting presents to be under the tree on Christmas morning. “Putting a gift under the Christmas tree, that is indeed a luxury,” Jones explains.

She found out about Holiday Helpers while at Regent and wanted to be involved.

Jones says, “there are people much more needy than I am, so I love helping.”

Holiday Helpers collects toys from November 27 through December 15, and delivers them to the For Kids warehouse. They are then distributed to several organizations who give them to families who’ve signed up for the program.

One of those groups is Joy Ministries. Founder Danette Crawford and her daughter Alea Cornelius have been involved with the program since Alea was in grade school.

“Its always been an opportunity to look past ourselves and to help other people who are facing similar challenges or even worse than us, ” Cornelius tells us.

She says the 8-12 year old age group is the most in need this year. But the program collects toys for toddlers through high school age.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that you’re a part of making someone’s Christmas memorable and making it exciting.”