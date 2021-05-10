Community food pantry expands inside Norfolk's MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. - A free food pantry at Norfolk's MacArthur Center mall is expanding.

Last year, News 3 took you inside "Community Feed", a partnership between Tidewater Community College, Towne Bank, and The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. Originally, the service was only for TCC students, but now the food pantry is open to anyone. Shelves are stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, proteins, non-perishable food, and other household supplies.

Emma Inman, the Foodbank's vice president of programs and development tells News 3 anchor Blaine Stewart the reason for the change.

"The need is phenomenal. We do not see that need decreasing anytime soon, and in fact, resources like The Community Feed are part of the Foodbank's commitment to ensure that no one in our community has to go hungry," she says.

A separate food pantry, exclusively for TCC students, has opened on the college's Portsmouth campus. That option is available each Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the student center.

Appointments are needed to take advantage of the free service at MacArthur Center. To learn more about hours of operation, and to schedule a food pickup, click this link.

