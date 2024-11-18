19 area football programs take field for region semifinals Friday

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 19 area high school football teams are still in the hunt for state gold, but that number will drop Friday night as several square off in region semifinal action.
Oscar Smith, Green Run, Maury, Phoebus, Lafayette and Poquoson hit the field as top seeds, with the Commodores and Phantoms looking to defend their respective state titles.
Below is a schedule of region semifinals involving area teams. All kickoffs are set for Friday at 7:00 PM.
Region 6A:
(4) Manchester @ (1) Oscar Smith
Region 5A:
(4) Indian River @ (1) Green Run
(7) Deep Creek @ (3) Salem
Region 5B:
(4) Warwick @ (1) Maury
(3) Nansemond River @ (2) King's Fork
Region 4A:
(4) Churchland @ (1) Phoebus
(3) Hampton @ (2) Smithfield
Region 3A:
(4) Colonial Heights @ (1) Lafayette
(6) Tabb @ (2) I.C. Norcom
Region 2A:
(4) Lunenburg Central @ (1) Poquoson
(7) King William @ (3) Bruton