Area teams post mixed results on college basketball's opening night

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The 2025-2026 college basketball season is officially underway with teams from Hampton Roads and the commonwealth tipping off their schedules.

MEN:

Old Dominion opened up on the road at Miami (OH) in the Sun Belt/MAC Challenge and despite holding a 14-point first half lead, the Monarchs fell to the Red Hawks, 87-72. ODU led at the break, 45-37, but could only muster 27 second half points en route to the loss. LJ Thomas led the silver and blue with 13 points. Robert Davis Jr. and Stephaun Walker were both out of the line-up Monday night. Old Dominion will host Randolph on Thursday.

Norfolk State never trailed in a 98-76 win over Washington Adventist (NAIA). New Hampshire transfer Anthony McComb III paced the Spartans with 19 points, leading six NSU players in double figures. Robert Jones and company will return to action at Echols Hall on Wednesday against Regent.

After trailing by 13 points at the half on the road, Hampton stormed back to give Milwaukee all it could handle, but fell to the Panthers, 90-86. Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt dropped a game-high 25 points to pace the Pirates. Ivan Thomas's team left some points on the floor, missing nine of its 34 free throw attempts and committed 18 turnovers leading to 19 Milwaukee points. Hampton will host Mid-Atlantic Christian on Thursday.

William & Mary shot 63.6 percent from the floor and rolled past Division II Georgian Court, 110-63. Ryan Jackson Jr. came off the bench to lead the Tribe with 15 points, one of six William & Mary players in double digits. The Tribe will hit the road to Norfolk State on Saturday.

Virginia tipped off the Ryan Odom era with an 87-53 win over Rider at John Paul Jones Arena. Thijs De Ridder led the way for the Cavaliers with 21 points and 10 rebounds. UVA only allowed three points in the first 12 minutes of the second half, building a 35 point advantage. North Carolina Central will visit Charlottesville this Friday for the Wahoos' next contest.

Virginia Tech got the campaign out to a good start with a 98-67 win over Charleston Southern. The Hokies held CSU to 25 percent shooting in the second half, outscoring the Buccaneers, 56-29, in the frame. Tobi Lawal scored 20 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to pace Mike Young's group, while Amani Hansberry chipped in 19 points and 13 boards. Tech will face Providence in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip Off in Uncasville, Connecticut, this Saturday.

WOMEN:

Old Dominion opened its season at Chartway Arena and nearly treated fans to a dramatic comeback, but fell to Massachusetts, 58-52. The Monarchs trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and trimmed the deficit to four, but were unable to take the advantage. En'Dya Buford paced ODU with 15 points in the loss. The silver and blue are back in action Friday at home against Elizabeth City State.

Norfolk State hit the road to Mississippi and opened the Jermaine Woods era with an 87-46 loss to the No. 12 Rebels. Jasha Clinton led the way with 16 points for the Spartans while Da'Brya Clark added 14 points. The green and gold will tip off in their home opener Thursday against the University of Washington, DC.