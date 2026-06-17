Atlantic Shores product Dudley transferring to Old Dominion

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's pitching staff received a big boost for the 2027 campaign as a former area high school baseball star is coming home.

Patrick Dudley, a left-handed pitcher who played his freshman season at South Carolina, announced on social media that he is transferring to play for the Monarchs. Dudley starred at Atlantic Shores during his high school career.

The pitcher, who committed to the Gamecocks before throwing a pitch in high school, made five appearances during his rookie collegiate campaign, posting a 2.45 ERA. South Carolina stumbled to a 22-35 record, the program's second straight losing season and head coach Paul Mainieri departed midway through the 2026 campaign.

Dudley announced he was entering the transfer portal earlier this month amid the program's search for a new head coach. The Gamecocks hired Coastal Carolina's Kevin Schnall to lead the baseball program last week.

Old Dominion is coming off a 29-26 season and is seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. The Monarchs' 6.41 ERA ranked 12th in the 14-team Sun Belt.

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