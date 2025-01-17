Bayside High's Andrew Salvodon breaks 500m dash indoor high school national record

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bayside High School's Andrew Salvodon sprinted his way to a record-setting performance Friday during a national showcase meet at the Virginia Beach Sports Center!

Watch: Bayside High's Salvodon breaks 500m dash indoor high school national record

In the 500-meter dash, Salvodon crossed the finish line in 1:00.49, officially breaking the indoor high school national record for the event.

Salvodon narrowly outran Olympian Quincy Wilson in the process, who finished in second with a time of 1:02.49.

After graduating in the spring, Salvodon plans to continue his running career at University of South Carolina, according to his social media.