Three Commanders training camp dates open to fans

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- NFL training camps are fast approaching and Commanders' fans will have the chance to get an early look at their team during its annual camp.

Three dates will be open to the public, with an additional three practice sessions open exclusively to season ticket holders.

Fans can attend camp free of charge on July 27, July 29 and August 2. Tickets were available at no cost here, but the website indicates all three sessions are now sold out.

July 28, July 31 and August 4 will be open to season ticket holders. The first date will be for Ultra Membership holders, July 31 for Business Network Membership, with the final August 4 date open to Friends and Family Membership holders.

As for the sessions open to fans, July 27 will be part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. The team says that day will feature various family-friendly activities on site, including a Commanders Kids Zone, Washington Legends meet and greets, appearances by Major Tuddy and Command Force, giveaways, and more.

August 2 is Kids Day, which will feature a “Kids Zone” dedicated to children's activities, including Play60 activities, face painting, and balloon artists.

The Commanders will also host a Military Appreciation Day on August 10, when the organization says it will invite thousands of local service members and their families for an exclusive day at training camp.

Washington and New England will hold a joint practice on August 6 in Foxborough, Massachussetts, ahead of their preseason game at Gillette Stadium on August 8.

Times for each session will be announced at a later date. We'll continue to keep our eyes on the open dates to see if additional tickets are made available.

Washington is coming off a 12-5 season in 2024 and the team's first trip to the NFC Championship game since the 1991 season. The team improved by eight wins from 2023 and won two road playoff games.

WTKR News 3 is the official home of the Washington Commanders. Tune in for the most in-depth coverage from training camp through the playoffs both on air and online.