Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode 5

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion returns to Norfolk after a rough trip to the Cayman Islands, but with a three-game homestand approaching, it's a chance to get things back on track.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're looking back at ODU's stay in the Cayman Islands Classic. The silver and blue fell to Boston College, High Point and Duquesne during the event, dropping their record to 2-6 on the season. They'll return home and get back to work, beginning the homestand against William & Mary on Monday.

Through the first part of the schedule, Jones has used a handful of different combinations when it comes to his starting five. Zach Staton takes a look at what's behind his thinking as the Monarchs search for the winning formula and who fits best in certain situations.

Former Old Dominion head coach Jeff Jones is getting used to life after coaching. He's still with the university as a mentor for all ODU head and assistant coaches, but says he likes to think of his role as a sounding board. We sat down with Jones to catch up on life since he left the game he loves.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.