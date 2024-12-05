Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode 6

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- "We couldn't wait to get off the island."

That's what Mike Jones said of a Cayman Islands Classic trip that fell well short of expectations. However, it also served as a learning experience for the Monarchs and they had the chance to reset upon returning to the mainland.

Old Dominion bounced back and got back in the win column with an 88-83 victory over William & Mary on Monday. Sean Durugordon led six Monarchs in double figures with 24 points and Stephaun Walker added 10 points and 13 rebounds for a crucial double-double. Jones watched his team shoot 48 percent from the floor, a vast improvement from its three games in the Caymans.

This week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, we're looking back at Monday's win and looking ahead at what's to come. The victory over the Tribe opened a three game homestand on a solid note and the silver and blue will look to do it again Saturday when George Washington visits Chartway Arena.

Jamal Robinson endured the coaching change and successfully made the move from one coaching staff to another. He's one of the familiar faces ODU fans will notice on the bench this season as he helps guide the program towards hopeful success. Robinson was an assistant coach for two seasons on Jeff Jones's staff and Mike Jones chose to keep him in Norfolk. Zach Staton caught up with Robinson to see how he navigated the waters of change.

Walk-on CJ Parker played his high school basketball at Maury, a seven minute drive from Chartway Arena. After going to plenty of Old Dominion games while growing up, he's now suiting up for the Monarchs. He joins us to tell us about his short journey up the road and how he hopes to follow in the footsteps of his family and his current coaches.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs each Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.