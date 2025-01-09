Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs: Episode 9

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — Off of three wins in its last four games, Old Dominion takes its show on the road for their first full weekend swing in Sun Belt play.

On this week on Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs, ODU gets set to face Louisiana and South Alabama in a packed couple of days. The Ragin' Cajuns have gone through a tumultuous season, firing longtime head coach Bob Marlin after 12 games. They currently sit at 4-11 on the year but are 2-1 in the conference. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have thrived in early goings. USA is 11-4 and currently sit atop the Sun Belt standings at 3-0.

Old Dominion and Louisiana tip off at 7:00 PM Thursday.

With ODU playing some of its most consistent basketball this season, Mike Jones has challenged his team to keep the "good vibes" going through the road test.

Part of why the silver and blue seem to be playing so well over the last few games is the continued emergence of point guard Jaden Johnson. The freshman notched his first highlight moment in the Monarch colors when his late layup on Saturday helped the team beat Southern Miss. It's a play that is the latest bit of evidence to show that the first year is playing well beyond his age, something his teammates took notice of early on in his time in Norfolk.

Someone who's new to Old Dominion but not to Hampton Roads is Matt Hamilton. After spending nine years as an assistant at Hampton University, Hamilton was hired by Jones this offseason as the program's new director of basketball operations. That job brings forth plenty of responsibilities away from the sidelines, something that Hamilton embraces as a jack of all trades kind of coach.

Beyond the Arc with Mike Jones and the Monarchs airs every Wednesday during News 3 at 11:00 through the end of college basketball season.