Buck Britton earns spot on Orioles' coaching staff

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- The Norfolk Tides will have a new manager in 2025.

Buck Britton, who led the team for the last three seasons, has been promoted to the Orioles' Major League coaching staff for the upcoming year, the organization announced Monday. His position is listed as "Major League Coach."

Britton took over the reins of the Tides prior to the 2022 season and assisted in the development of some of the top prospects in the game. Adley Rutschman, Gunner Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Heston Kjerstad are among those played under Britton's tutelage. He was a manager in the Orioles' minor league system for six years after joining the coaching ranks.

The skipper had his most success in the Mermaid City in 2023, when he guided the Tides to the International League title and a Triple-A national championship. The league crown was the organization's first since 1985.

Norfolk's new manager will be named by the Orioles at some point in February, according to a Tides' spokesperson.