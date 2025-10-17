Chesapeake native Queen announced as full-time NASCAR truck series driver

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTKR)- Chesapeake's Brenden "Butterbean" Queen is taking his driving to the next level.

After rolling through the ARCA Menards Series in 2025, Queen is taking a bigger NASCAR stage, as Kaulig racing announced he will drive full-time on the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026. He'll make his debut in the Ram truck February 13 at Daytona International Speedway.

Excited to join @Kaulig_Trucks full time for multiple seasons!



Huge thanks to everyone at @RamTrucks and @KauligRacing for believing in me enough to give me this opportunity . I’m ready to go chase wins and help build a legacy for Ram in the Truck Series. https://t.co/JuPLYsc1cg — Brenden Queen (@03Butterbean) October 16, 2025

Queen took eight checkered flags and cruised to the ARCA Menards crown this past season. Kaulig will have the Hickory product drive in the final three NASCAR Xfinity races to prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Kaulig Racing will run a five driver team on the truck series in 2026, with the other four drivers to be announced at a later date.