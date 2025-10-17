Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chesapeake native Queen announced as full-time NASCAR truck series driver

Brenden "Butterbean" Queen looks on during a practice session at Langley Speedway on July 17, 2025.
CHARLOTTE, NC (WTKR)- Chesapeake's Brenden "Butterbean" Queen is taking his driving to the next level.

After rolling through the ARCA Menards Series in 2025, Queen is taking a bigger NASCAR stage, as Kaulig racing announced he will drive full-time on the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026. He'll make his debut in the Ram truck February 13 at Daytona International Speedway.

Queen took eight checkered flags and cruised to the ARCA Menards crown this past season. Kaulig will have the Hickory product drive in the final three NASCAR Xfinity races to prepare for the 2026 campaign.

Kaulig Racing will run a five driver team on the truck series in 2026, with the other four drivers to be announced at a later date.

