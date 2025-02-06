Christian Laettner to address Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree in March

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- In a different circumstance, Christian Laettner may have ended up as a Virginia Cavalier. The Charlottesville campus was one of three places Laettner officially visited during the recruiting process.

"I almost went to Virginia," Laettner told News 3 this week. "When I was a senior in high scool, I only made three official visits and they were to Duke, (North) Carolina and Virginia, so all ACC schools. I just thought that the ACC was the best brand of basketball at that time."

Alas, he chose Duke and the rest is history.

Laettner will visit Hampton Roads next month as the keynote speaker for the annual Chesapeake Sports Club Jamboree at the Chesapeake Conference Center. The event is scheduled for Thursday, March 13, at 7:00 PM.

"I love talking about Duke basketball, obviously. I love talking about how awesome and great Coach K (former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski) is," he said. "It's just an opportunity for people to see me, maybe get an autograph and some pictures and let them ask some questions. I wouldn't consider myself the greatest public speaker, but I have a lot of fun letting the folks ask questions and interacting with them and having a good time."

Laettner knows Chesapeake as the home of Alonzo Mourning, an Indian River product who went on to star at Georgetown and in the NBA. Mourning was a two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, among his many other accolades.

"I grew up playing against him," the former Blue Devil recalled. "I grew up with him being the best high school basketball player and he was an amazing college player and he's not recognized enough for being an amazing NBA player also."

Laettner's resume is one of the best ever in college basketball. He helped Duke to four Final Four appearances and two national championships. He holds the record for most points scored in the NCAA Tournament with 407, most NCAA Tournament games won (21) and played (23) and is part of a handful of memorable moments. Perhaps the biggest was his game-winning shot to lead Duke past Kentucky in the 1992 Elite Eight.

"You realize how lucky you are and you realize that that's exactly the reason why you went to Duke," he noted. "You went to Duke to be on the biggest stage, the biggest platform in terms of college basketball, playing for the greatest coach. You knew you were going to be in big games against great talent."

The Angola, New York native went on to be the third overall pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and enjoyed a 13-year professional career at the highest level. He and Mourning were teammates during his final NBA season with the Miami Heat in 2004-2005. Laettner was also part of the Dream Team during the 1992 Summer Olympics.

The Chesapeake Sports Club works to raise scholarship money for the city's high school student-athletes. News 3 Sports Director Marc Davis will serve as the emcee for the March 13 event. For more information on the jamboree and to purchase tickets, click here.