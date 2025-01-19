Comeback attempt falls for Old Dominion against Georgia Southern

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — After a flat performance against App State on Thursday, Mike Jones was looking forward to getting his Old Dominion team back on the floor quickly.

On Saturday, the Monarchs punched in the mouth again and while their response was a worthy one, it wasn't quite enough to escape a slow start against Georgia Southern.

After working itself into a 17-point hole in the first half, the silver and blue battled back to take a late lead in the second half but ultimately couldn't hold off the Eagles in a 67-63 loss.

"I think we played very hard, I think we played very physically," Jones said. "We've got to execute better. We have to in order for this team, which is very capable, to get over that hump."

The first 15 minutes of the game felt like much of the same results from the contest on Thursday night, with the visitors jumping out to a 30-13 lead at the 4:08 mark. An 8-0 run right before the half sent the Monarchs into the locker room trailing 30-22.

Using a tenacious effort on the boards, outrebounding the Eagles 53-33 and collecting 32 offensive rebounds, the Monarchs closed the gap down multiple times in the second half. Robert Davis Jr. scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the final 20 minutes, including multiple shots to cut the lead down to one.

ODU, however, couldn't quite the advantage back until less than five minute were left. Jaden Johnson knocked down a pull-up jumper in the paint to take a 56-55 lead with 4:19 to go. The two teams traded the lead five times from that point forward until an Adante' Holiman layup with 2:01 left on the clock put Georgia Southern ahead for good.

"We just needed one stop. If we could have had the lead and the ball, I think that just sends a calm over us," Jones said. "And we could never just get that one stop we needed to be able to do that."

The defense ultimately wasn't the issue, according to the head coach. It was a tough day shooting the ball. ODU made just 21 of its 71 shot attempts from the field, shooting 29 percent overall and connecting on just four three-pointers. What hurt worse was missing 10 free throws, going 17-of-27 from the charity stripe.

“The missed field goals, you know, obviously, that’s going to be a glaring thing off the stat sheet,” Jones said. “I’m assuming that’s going to be the glaring thing on film, too."

Sean Durugordon chipped in 11 points and 17 rebounds, Stephaun Walker also posted 11 points with seven boards, and RJ Blakney and Johnson each scored nine points.

Holiman led all players with 28 points, knocking down five triples in the game. Georgia Southern nearly 45 percent for the game.

Old Dominion falls to 8-10 overall and 4-3 in Sun Belt play. It will be quicker turnaround than a normal week, with James Madison coming to Chartway Arena on Wednesday to renew the Royal Rivalry.

Even through back-to-back losses, Jones confident his team will bounce back and spirits won't be diminished.

"One thing I will say, our guys are trying their hearts out. Tonight is a clear indication that they're trying to do that," he said. "We just got to keep working. We've got to keep working."