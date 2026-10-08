Commanders release Norfolk's Allen

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Norfolk native Kaytron Allen has been released by the Washington Commanders.

The team made the announcement in a release Thursday afternoon.

Allen was Washington's sixth-round draft pick back in April and played sparingly in the regular season, rushing for 41 yards on 12 carries over the course of the first four games. The former Norview star had his most productive showing in the preseason opener against the Dolphins, rushing for 85 yards on 22 carries and a touchdown.

The move creates space on the 53-man roster for Jeremy McNichols, who's practice window was activated after he began the season on injured reserve. McNichols is returning from a quad injury and has yet to be officially activated.

Allen may return to the Commanders as a member of the practice squad. Otherwise he would be free to sign with another NFL team.

Washington is 1-3 and hosts the Giants this Sunday at 1 p.m.

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