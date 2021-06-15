Watch
Controlled chaos of June 2021 is 'awesome' for ODU football coach Ricky Rahne

ODU football coach Ricky Rahne
Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 23:15:20-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Monday, as the Chesapeake Sports Club met for an in-person monthly luncheon without restrictions for the first time in more than a year, the Club welcomed a heavy hitter for its luncheon speaker.

Old Dominion University head football coach Ricky Rahne addressed the crowd and took part in a question/answer session during the event at the Chesapeake Conference Center. After sharing remarks with the members and guests, Rahne shared a microphone with News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler.

One year after a surreal summer in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rahne and his program is less than 90 days from opening the 2021 season.

"This is a little bit of controlled chaos right now," Rahne said. "We have the kids on campus, we have recruits on campus. We're going to camps - just came back from a camp down in North Carolina. It's completely different. Quite frankly, it feels normal. This is something I know we all signed up for and this is what we love. It's unbelievable. I know it puts a smile on my face and I know it does our players, too."

For the first time in 14 months, ODU is currently able to host recruits on campus. Saturday, the Monarchs received a verbal pledge from Oscar Smith High School state championship quarterback Ethan Vasko.

Following a recruiting blitz through June, Rahne says his family will spend a week in the Outer Banks and also travel to Texas to attend Major League Baseball games in Houston and Arlington.

