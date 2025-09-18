Daniels held out of practice Wednesday as rehab continues, Sunday status unclear

ASHBURN, VA (WTKR)- Jayden Daniels' status for Sunday's game remained up in the air Wednesday as the Commanders continued preparing for this weekend's showdown against the Raiders.

Daniels did not practice, but did go through a "good rehab session," according to head coach Dan Quinn, who indicated that Friday would be a big day in deciding his second-year star's designation for game time. Quinn described Wednesday as a "good first step" in the quarterback's return to play process.

"We also recognize the importance of the person, the player, what he means to the franchise," the head coach noted. "We're also going to be smart, not just fast in this assessment, but yeah, this is a player that's absolutely wanting to do everything all the time. So, it was a good start to the week for us."

Quinn pointed to timing, reps and movement as things he and his staff are keeping their eyes on when it comes to Daniels.

The second-year quarterback suffered a sprained knee during Thursday's 27-18 loss at Green Bay. Early in the fourth quarter, Daniels was rushing to escape Micah Parsons when Javon Bullard hit the QB's knee with his helmet, sending Daniels airborne. He underwent an MRI upon returning to Washington, which did not reveal any significant damage.

Wednesday saw backup quarterback Marcus Mariota prepare as if he would be the starter in Sunday's game, though Quinn will make that final decision Friday. Mariota replaced Daniels in two contests last season, completing 33 of his 41 pass attempts for 366 yards and four touchdowns.

Daniels has thrown for 433 yards and three scores so far this season, while adding another 85 rushing yards. Last season, he was the Commanders' leading rusher.

Washington and Las Vegas kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. at Northwest Stadium.